Soros university ‘to recruit students as normal’ in Hungary

Hungary’s Central European University, founded by US financier George Soros, said on Tuesday it would recruit students as usual for the 2019-2020 academic year. It also demanded the Hungarian government recognize its compliance with Hungarian law. CEU, which offers graduate-level courses taught in English, has been under fire from the Hungarian government, which says it has operated without full legal compliance. A change to Hungarian education law last year withdrew permission to operate from foreign-registered universities that do not also offer courses in their home country. CEU says it has offered courses at home through a joint teaching program with Bard College in Hudson Valley, New York. Its trustees, which include Soros, met on June 23 and authorized CEU to open recruitment for Budapest for the academic year 2019-2020, Reuters said.