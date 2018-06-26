EU could start measures to curb steel imports by mid-July – trade commissioner

The European Union could start measures by mid-July to curb steel imports, which could be surging due to US tariffs, according to EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom. The European Commission launched an investigation into possible “safeguard” measures at the end of March, and it is set to last up to nine months, Reuters reports. “This is an investigation that will probably take until the end of the year before we can get the full picture,” Malmstrom said on Tuesday. “We are seriously contemplating to have provisional measures in place, I would say mid-July could be some provisional measures,” the commissioner added. “Exactly what form that will take is still under discussion.”