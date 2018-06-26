Melbourne police say driver on the run after hitting pedestrian

A driver was on the run after hitting a pedestrian in Melbourne’s CBD in an allegedly stolen car, police said on Tuesday. The Toyota Camry hit three cars and a man on A’Beckett Street, shortly after police tried to intercept it on Flinders Street at about 5pm on Tuesday, AAP reported. The driver of the car and a passenger, both of whom were men, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The struck man, aged in his 20s or 30s, was taken to The Alfred Hospital with serious injuries, police said, adding that they do not believe the incident to be terror-related.