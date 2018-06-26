Myanmar fires 2 generals after EU, Canada sanction 7 military officials over Rohingya

The European Union and Canada have imposed sanctions on seven senior military officials from Myanmar. They include the general in charge of an operation accused of driving more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh. Within hours of the EU announcement, the Myanmar military said that one of the sanctioned generals had been fired on Monday and another had left the army last month after being removed from his post, Reuters reports. The seven face asset freezes and are banned from traveling to the EU, after the bloc extended an arms embargo and prohibited any training of, or cooperation with, Myanmar’s armed forces.