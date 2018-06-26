Chinese warships holding daily combat drills for week in waters near Taiwan

A formation of Chinese warships has been holding daily combat drills for more than a week in waters near Taiwan, according to China’s state media. The news came on Tuesday as US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is set to arrive in the Chinese capital for an official visit. Since June 17, a group of Navy warships, including a Type 054A frigate and a Type 052C destroyer, have been drilling in waters near Taiwan, including the Bashi Channel and the Taiwan Strait, Reuters reported, citing the Chinese Army. “The drills tested the military and training abilities of warship, aviation and coastal defense troops, via organizing real combat training in multiple areas of the ocean,” the military said.