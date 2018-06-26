Turkish authorities order detention of 132 people in nationwide coup probe – report

Turkish authorities have ordered the detention of 132 people in nationwide operations targeting suspected supporters of a US-based Muslim cleric accused of orchestrating a failed coup two years ago. Early on Tuesday, authorities ordered the detention of 30 people in Turkey’s coastguard and Navy over their alleged links to Fethullah Gulen’s network, Anadolu reported. Gulen denies any involvement in the coup. In separate operations, authorities ordered the detention of 102 others, including soldiers and security personnel, across 23 provinces. Turkey has detained 160,000 people and dismissed nearly the same number of state employees since the abortive putsch, the UN said. The latest operations came two days after presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won, gaining sweeping executive powers, while his AK Party and its nationalist allies secured a majority in the new parliament.