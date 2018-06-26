Iran won’t give in to ‘pressure from Trump’ – Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani has promised Iranians the government will be able to handle the economic pressure of new US sanctions. The statement came a day after traders massed outside parliament, protesting against a sharp fall in the value of the national currency. Washington is to start reimposing economic penalties on Tehran in coming months. “Even in the worst case, I promise that the basic needs of Iranians will be provided. We have enough sugar, wheat, and cooking oil. We have enough foreign currency to inject into the market,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast on state television. The fresh US sanctions are part of a “psychological, economic and political war,” he said, adding that the US would “pay a high price for its actions,” Reuters reports. The president also described Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal as “the worst decision [US President Donald Trump] could make.”