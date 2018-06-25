Spain refuses docking to migrant rescue ship
Spanish authorities said they will not admit the Lifeline rescue boat with some 230 migrants on board to its ports. Spain cannot become “the sea rescue organization for all of Europe,” Spanish Economic Development Minister Jose Luis Abalos said, commenting on the issue, as cited by Deutsche Welle. The decision came after the vessel had already been turned away by Italy and Malta. Earlier in June, Spain accepted another migrant rescue ship called Aquarius in a similar situation.