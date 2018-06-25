Libya’s coastguard rescues nearly 1,000 migrants on boats in Mediterranean

Libya’s coastguard has rescued nearly 1,000 migrants who were on boats in distress in the Mediterranean on their way to Europe, the Navy said Monday. Three separate operations took place on Sunday with the coastguard bringing ashore in Libya a total of 948 migrants, Navy spokesman Ayoub Kacem said. The migrants were on inflatable dinghies which were facing difficulties in the Mediterranean off the coast of Garabulli east of the capital Tripoli. A first group of 97 migrants were rescued, while a second operation brought 361 migrants ashore and late in the evening a final group of 490 migrants were rescued, said Kacem. A total of 2,000 migrants trying to make the perilous journey to Europe were either intercepted or assisted by the Libyan Navy since Wednesday, AFP reported.