Pyongyang skips annual ‘anti-US imperialism’ rally

North Korea will skip the annual “anti-US imperialism” rally marking the start of the Korean War, AP reported Monday. The rally is considered one of the most symbolic and politically charged events of Pyongyang’s calendar. The decision to cancel it is seen as another sign of detente following the summit between leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump. Pyongyang residents normally assemble each year for the rally to kick off a month of anti-US, Korean War-focused events designed to strengthen unity. It culminates on July 27, which North Korea celebrates as a national holiday called the day of “Victory in the Fatherland Liberation War.”