Merkel continues to seek European solution on migration – spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel continues to seek a European solution on the migration issue in talks with other European leaders, her spokesman said on Monday. The statement came after discussions among some EU states failed to produce an agreement. “The chancellor is working with European partners to discuss European solutions,” Reuters quoted Steffen Seibert as saying. Merkel is facing a revolt by her Bavarian conservative allies that could break up the government. On Sunday, the chancellor said she would seek direct deals with separate EU states on migration, conceding the bloc had failed to find a joint solution to the issue threatening her government.