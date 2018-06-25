Offensive of terrorists repelled in Syria’s southern de-escalation zone – military

Terrorists attacked settlements in the southern de-escalation zone in Syria, which sided with the government troops, but their offensive was repelled, according to the Russian center for the reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria. Over the past 24 hours, the militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra attacked the settlements, the military said on Monday. “The government forces jointly with the formation of the Free Syrian Army repelled the terrorists’ offensive with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces,” the statement said. During the attack, up to 70 terrorists were killed, TASS reported, citing the military. It added that there were no casualties among the servicemen of the Syrian Arab Army. Some 12 settlements in the southern de-escalation zone have switched to the side of the Syrian government. On Monday, the Russian military will ensure security of three UN humanitarian convoys entering the area.