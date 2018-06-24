Al-Nusra terrorists prepare provocations in Syria’s Idlib – Russian MoD

Militants from Al-Nusra Front (now known as Tahrir al-Sham) are preparing provocations in Idlib province, northwestern Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The fighters shot staged videos, showing their “active ‘restoration’ of civilian infrastructure, allegedly destroyed by Russian and Syrian air strikes,” the Russian Reconciliation Center said, citing a phone call from Idlib province residents. The locals said that last Friday “a film crew from the news agency of one of the Middle Eastern countries” came to the province. Together with Al-Nusra terrorists, they also made fake videos of civilian evacuations to the Alhelal al-Ahmar Hospital.