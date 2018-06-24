HomeNewsline

11 towns in southern Syria voluntarily went under control of govt forces – Russian MoD

At least 11 towns in southern Syrian have voluntarily been brought under the control of government forces, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria said in a statement. Fighters from the Free Syrian Army who operated in these towns joined government forces to battle terrorists from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and Al-Nusra Front. The center said that it is currently providing humanitarian aid for residents of the liberated areas in southern Syria.

