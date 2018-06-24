US reunites 552 migrant children in wake of ‘zero tolerance’ rule reversal

The US Homeland Security Department has said it reunited 522 children that were separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border as part of phasing out the controversial “zero tolerance” migration policy. In a statement late Saturday, the department said that it was working towards reuniting 16 more children within the next day. As many as 2,053 separated minors have been held in the shelters run by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), it said, noting it is working “towards reuniting every minor and every parent or guardian via well-established reunification processes.” US President Donald Trump signed an executive order abolishing the policy on Wednesday after the international outcry.