Putin-Trump summit to be announced ‘when we’re ready’ – Kremlin

Moscow will announce a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump “as soon as we’re ready,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday. His statement came in response to a remark from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said earlier that the two leaders might meet “in the not too distant future,” following the upcoming visit of National Security Adviser John Bolton. According to Pompeo, Bolton is planning to travel to Russia on Sunday or Monday.