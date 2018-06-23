Syrian Army & rebels join forces to repel terrorist attack in Syria’s southwest – Russian MoD

Syrian troops came under massive attack in the southwest of the country overnight, the Russian Reconciliation Center said on Saturday. Around 1,000 terrorists from Al-Nusra Front (currently known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham) attacked positions of the 9th tank division, inflicting casualties and causing damage to homes of civilians. The Syrian Army was joined by rebel militants in repelling the attack, who requested help in fighting Al-Nusra through the Reconciliation Center. Earlier this week, several rebel groups operating the southwest decided to side with the Syrian government. While the terrorist attack was foiled on some points, fighting continues in several other locations, according to the Russian military.