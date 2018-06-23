Explosion rocks stadium as Zimbabwe's president delivers campaign speech

An explosion rocked a stadium where Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was addressing a campaign rally on Saturday, according to state media. The politician was not hurt and has been evacuated from the scene, the Herald Zimbabwe reported. Presidential spokesman George Charamba said that Mnangagwa is safe at a state house in the city of Bulawayo. An investigation into the blast is taking place, Charamba said, noting that there have been "multiple attempts" on Mnangagwa's life over the years. The president, who took power in November after long-time leader Robert Mugabe stepped down under military pressure, was speaking ahead of the July 30 election.