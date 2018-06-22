Pentagon suspends 2 more military exercises with South Korea
The US and South Korea have agreed to suspend two training exercises scheduled for the next three months as part of Washington’s drive to de-escalate tension with North Korea, the Pentagon said in a statement. In addition to suspending the drills under the Korean Marine Exchange Program, the Pentagon confirmed that the suspension of Ulchi-Freedom Guardian exercise announced earlier this week would be indefinite. The statement said the suspensions were dependent on Pyongyang’s willingness to continue negotiations.