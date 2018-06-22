US ‘dedicated to multilateralism’ despite decision to leave UN Rights Council – envoy

The US remains committed to working diplomatically with other countries to solve problems, despite its decision this week to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council, Robert Wood, the US ambassador to the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament, said Friday. “Multilateralism works, and we are engaged across the board in a number of international organizations and entities,” Wood said. The comment came days after Washington withdrew from the UN’s top rights body, branding it an anti-Israel “cesspool,” in a widely-criticized move. Wood said Washington “still hopes that there will be an opportunity to come back [to the rights council], but we need to see real reform.” The envoy added that Washington had no plans to pull out of other international bodies that have been the targets of US criticism.