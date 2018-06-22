Spain offers to help Malta with rescue ship carrying 200 rescued migrants

Spain has been in contact with Malta to offer humanitarian help with a ship carrying more than 200 rescued immigrants. Italy urged Malta to take the Dutch-flagged ship run by German charity Mission Lifeline. Anti-immigrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini earlier said the vessel should take the migrants to the Netherlands, Reuters reported. “We have been in contact with Malta to offer support if humanitarian help is needed by the boat in the next few hours,” government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa said during a news conference following a cabinet meeting.