Turkey’s Erdogan and main election rival vow to 'send Syrians home’

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main rival in presidential election have both pledged to send millions of Syrian refugees home. More than 3.5 million Syrians who fled conflict in their country are living in Turkey. Some Turks consider them an economic burden and a threat to jobs, Reuters said. “Right after the election we aim to make all Syrian lands safe, starting from areas near our border, and to facilitate the return home of all our guests,” Erdogan said in Gaziantep. He said 200,000 Syrians have already returned to northern Syrian regions now controlled by Turkey and allied Syrian rebel forces, Reuters reports. Muharrem Ince, the main opposition CHP’s presidential candidate and Erdogan’s biggest rival, has repeatedly vowed during his campaign to send Syrians back home. Turks will vote in both presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday.