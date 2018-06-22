S. Sudan rules out rebel leader Riek Machar re-joining govt

South Sudan offered to allow a rebel representative to join its government on Friday. However, it ruled out rebel leader Riek Machar, saying they had “had enough” of the man after five years of war against his group, Reuters said. “Machar cannot be part of government,” Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said in the Ethiopian capital. President Salva Kiir met Machar there this week for the first time since a peace deal collapsed, leading to the deaths of hundreds of people in the South Sudanese capital of Juba. The minister said that Kiir is ready to attend a new round of talks with Machar next week in the Sudanese capital.