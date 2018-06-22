Seoul, Pyongyang in talks to resume reunion of families divided by Korean War

North and South Korean officials met on Friday for talks on resuming the reunion of families divided by the 1950-53 Korean War. They discussed ways to implement an agreement on the reunions, which was made between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a summit in April as part of a diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear crisis. The Koreas recently also agreed to restore cross-border military hotline communication channels and field joint teams in some events at the forthcoming Asian Games in Indonesia. Friday’s talks are expected to set the exact date and location for the reunions and determine the number of people participating from both countries, AP said.