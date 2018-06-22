All EU states must help migrant-recipient countries – European Commissioner Oettinger

All European Union countries need to help southern neighbors, where most migrants are arriving, European Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said ahead of a mini-summit on migration in Brussels on Sunday. Oettinger told reporters in Luxembourg on Friday that the Sunday meeting should serve as “a reminder of the way towards European unity,” Reuters reports. The whole of Europe “must show solidarity towards those who are most affected, the Greeks, Malta, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Italy and Spain, to ease their burden and to reimburse and honor a part of their costs and efforts,” he said.