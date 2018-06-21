Russia is skeptical about UN commission’s ‘remote methods’ in E. Ghouta report – Lavrov

The United Nations’ independent commission has used remote methods of work in its report on Eastern Ghouta, and Moscow is skeptical about that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday. The statement came following his talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Moscow. The commission did not travel to the site and used data in social networks, Lavrov said, adding that it allegedly interviewed 140 people. “We are skeptical about such remote methods,” he said. At a meeting with Guterres, Lavrov also discussed the situation around the Iran nuclear deal and progress on the Korean Peninsula. Syrian military took full control over Eastern Ghouta in April.