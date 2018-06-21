Kremlin expects Bolton to visit Russia – spokesman

The Kremlin expects US National Security Advisor John Bolton to visit Russia, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday. “As far as we know, such a visit is going to take place. This is all we can say for now,” TASS quoted Peskov as saying. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow is open to contacts with the US on all issues, but it will not react to leaks concerning the possibility of a Russia-US summit. “I keep counting the leaks in Washington to the effect a summit is about to take place or a proposal for holding a summit is to follow soon. We do not react to leaks,” he said. “That we are always prepared for contacts is common knowledge.” The minister added that “if we have agreements on meetings at a high [level], let alone summit level, they will be announced in due course.”