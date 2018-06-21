Kurdish YPG to begin leaving Syria’s Manbij region on July 4 – Ankara

Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters will begin leaving northern Syria’s Manbij region as of July 4, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday. He told CNN Turk that the roadmap for a solution in Manbij, which was agreed upon by the United States and Turkey, is being implemented fully. Earlier this month, Ankara and Washington endorsed a tentative deal, by which the Kurdish YPG militia would withdraw from Manbij and Turkish and US forces would jointly maintain security and stability there. Syria’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned and “absolutely rejected” the incursion of Turkish and American forces in the vicinity of Manbij, saying the move is “in the context of continued Turkish and American aggression.”