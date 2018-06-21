Kiwi PM Ardern in hospital to give birth in country’s first

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was admitted to hospital on Thursday, where she is set to give birth to her first child. Her deputy, Winston Peters, is to run the country as acting PM for the next six weeks. Ardern, 37, took office last year. She announced she was expecting a baby with her partner Clarke Gayford in January. As the third female prime minister in New Zealand’s history, Ardern is the first one to give birth while in office.