EU allocates $191mn to help Lebanon cope with Syrian refugees

The European Union has adopted a support package to Lebanon of €165 million ($191 million) to help the country cope with hosting Syrian refugees, AP said. In a statement on Wednesday to mark World Refugee Day, the EU said the package aims to support Lebanon’s public education and social assistance systems. Lebanon is home to a million Syrian refugees, who amount to nearly a quarter of the country’s population. Of the package $116 million were allocated to strengthen the public education system and guarantee that all children “have access to inclusive and quality education.” A further $60 million went to equally provide socio-economic support to vulnerable Lebanese citizens and Syrian refugees. Also, $15 million were earmarked to support Palestine refugees from Syria.