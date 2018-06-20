Macedonian parliament ratifies name deal with Greece

Macedonia’s parliament on Wednesday ratified a deal with neighboring Greece signed last weekend to end a decades-long dispute over Macedonia’s name. Lawmakers approved the bill that renames the country North Macedonia, with 69 votes in favor in the 120-member parliament, AP reports. The main opposition VMRO-DPMNE party boycotted the session. The preliminary deal has angered opposition parties and hardliners in both Greece and Macedonia, who claim their respective countries have conceded too much to the other. “We have not made a gift to anyone,” Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said during Wednesday’s debate. “Our language and identity is Macedonian.” The agreement gains Macedonia “one more strategic partner” in its southern neighbor, and boosts Macedonia’s security and stability. According to Zaev.