Ukraine’s opposition leader Tymoshenko to run for president next year

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko has said she will run for president in elections due next year. “I will run for the presidency of Ukraine,” the political veteran said on Wednesday during a question-and-answer video posted on her official Facebook page. Tymoshenko led an opinion poll conducted in May by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Kiev-based Razumkov think tank, with support among likely voters of 13 percent. Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko came fourth in the poll, according to Reuters.