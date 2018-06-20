Israeli warplanes strike 25 Hamas positions in Gaza

Israeli warplanes have struck some 25 Hamas positions in Gaza after Palestinian fighters fired dozens of rockets and mortars at southern communities, the military said. Around 45 rockets and mortars were fired at Israel early on Wednesday, it said, adding that seven were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system. At least three fell prematurely, landing inside Gaza. Some rockets exploded inside Israel, damaging property. No casualties were reported in Israel or Gaza, AP said. Israel stated that jets hit around 25 Hamas targets in response. Fawzi Barhoum, a spokesman for Hamas, praised the attacks targeting Israel but did not take responsibility for them.