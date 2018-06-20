Taliban kills 30 Afghan soldiers, captures military base in 1st major attack since ceasefire

Taliban militants killed 30 Afghan soldiers and captured a military base in the western province of Badghis on Wednesday, in their first major attack since a ceasefire for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, Reuters reported. Provincial Governor Abdul Qafoor Malikzai said the Taliban attacked two security posts in the early hours. One military base was targeted in the district of Balamerghab, according to Abdul Aziz Bek, head of the Badghis provincial council. A total of 15 Taliban were killed in other areas of the province overnight, the official said, adding that the militants had prepared their attacks and did reconnaissance of the area during their three-day ceasefire that ended on Sunday.