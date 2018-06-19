Israeli jets bomb Gaza after ‘arson kites’ launch

Israeli Air Force jets struck “three military targets in a Hamas compound” in southern Gaza, according to the Israeli military, which said the strike was “in response to the repeated launching of incendiary kites and balloons with explosive devices attached” from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was prepared to respond with “increased intensity” if the attacks continued, and blamed Hamas for “all events that transpire in and emanate from” the Gaza strip.