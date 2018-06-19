North Korea to hand over US troops remains ‘in next few days’ – report

Pyongyang, which had pledged to return the remains of American soldiers unaccounted for since the end of the 1950-1953 Korean war, is expected to start transferring them in the coming days, Reuters reported, citing US officials. While the details of the process are so far unknown, US officials say they expect “a sizable number” of remains to be handed over first to the UN Command stationed in South Korea and then to the US. The gesture of goodwill from North Korea is part of a document signed by US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after a meeting earlier this month. At the time, Trump hailed the move, calling it “really a very nice thing” on the part of Kim. It is estimated that North Korea may still hold remains of some 200 US troops.