Saudi Aramco says facilities safe after Houthis claim missile launched at Asir

The Houthi movement in Yemen said it had launched a missile targeting a facility of oil firm Aramco in Asir, southern Saudi Arabia. The news was announced by Houthi-run media al-Masirah TV and SABA on Tuesday. Aramco said its facilities are safe and operating normally after the Houthis’ statement, Reuters reported. The Houthis have launched several missiles at Saudi cities in recent months. Most of the missiles have been intercepted by air defense forces, according to the military in Saudi Arabia.