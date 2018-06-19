HomeNewsline

UN Palestinian refugee agency to suspend some Gaza operations amid funding shortfall

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees will suspend some of its Gaza operations due to a major funding shortfall, an official said Tuesday. The agency was thrown into severe financial crisis after the US cut $250 million from its budget. UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov told a Security Council meeting that UNRWA is “weeks away from painful cuts to its emergency assistance for Gaza and elsewhere in the region,” AFP said. “In Gaza, this would include a deferral of salaries to some of its workforce in July and the start of suspending core operations in August,” he added. The UN on Monday will host a pledging conference for UNRWA in New York - the second such donors’ meeting in three months. In March, it raised $100 million during a conference in Rome but fell short of the $446 million needed to keep the agency afloat. UNRWA provides schools and health clinics to 5.3 million refugees in the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

