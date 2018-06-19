Macedonian MPs start debate on name deal with Greece

Macedonia’s parliament has started debating a law ratifying the agreement with Greece under which the country will rename itself “North Macedonia.” On Tuesday, lawmakers approved an initial bill on the necessity of the name-change ratification, AP said. The ratification will next be debated at a committee level before a vote by parliament’s plenary session, expected on Friday. The agreement will clear the way for Macedonia to start accession talks with NATO and the European Union. The deal also foresees that Macedonia must change its constitution to formalize the name-change. Opposition parties and large sections of the population in both Greece and Macedonia oppose the agreement, arguing it offers too many concessions to the other country.