Syrian govt condemns Turkish, US presence around Manbij

Syria said on Tuesday it rejected the presence of Turkish and US forces around the northern town of Manbij. The previous day, soldiers of the two countries began independent patrols along the line separating Turkish-controlled areas of northern Syria from the town of Manbij. The town is controlled by a local militia affiliated to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the Kurdish YPG militia. Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist organization. “Syria expresses its strong condemnation and absolute rejection of the incursion of Turkish and American forces in the vicinity of Manbij, which comes in the context of continued Turkish and American aggression,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement cited by SANA.