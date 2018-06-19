Turkish prosecutors order arrest of 124 servicemen in Gulen probe – report

Turkish prosecutors have ordered the arrest of 124 people in an operation targeting alleged supporters in the army of the US-based Islamic cleric accused of orchestrating an attempted coup two years ago, Anadolu reports. The order, which is part of an investigation focused on the central city of Konya and spread across 31 provinces, came as Turkey prepares for presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday. The suspects were accused of being followers of the preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara says was behind the failed putsch on July 15, 2016. Gulen denies any involvement. The people were said to have operated as religious guides for high-ranking military personnel, according to Reuters.