Beijing pledges over $100mn military aid to Cambodia

China has granted over $100 million in military aid to Cambodia, the Defense Ministry in Phnom Penh said on Tuesday. The military aid was offered by China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, who is currently in Phnom Penh to attend a military exhibition. Defense Ministry spokesman Chhum Sucheat said Wei “pledged more than $100 million grant” to be used for whatever Cambodia required. The Chinese and Cambodian armies will also conduct joint exercises, dubbed “Dragon Gold,” again next year. Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party is expected to easily win the general election on July 29 as the Supreme Court dissolved the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party last November at the government’s request, Reuters said.