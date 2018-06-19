Ex-CIA programmer charged with leaking classified national defense info

Former CIA and NSA agent Joshua Adam Schulte has been charged with stealing data from the CIA and handing it over to an unnamed organization specializing in public disclosures of such sensitive info. The indictment, filed by the US Attorney’s Office on Monday, says that Schulte had been charged with 13 counts of illegal gathering and with leaking “classified national defense information” from the agency. Although the outside organization is not identified in the indictment, Schulte is believed to have supplied WikiLeaks with the cache of top-secret CIA intelligence that the whistle-blowing site released in March of last year. Schulte was arrested in August and has been held in custody ever since, on charges relating to possession of child pornography.