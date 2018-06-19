N. Korea’s Kim reportedly set to visit Beijing

Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, is reportedly preparing to visit China for the third time this year. According to Japan’s Nikkei newspaper, Kim’s An-148 airplane was spotted leaving Pyongyang on Tuesday morning, presumed to be on a flight to the Chinese capital. The North Korean leader visited China in March and again in May, remarkably breaking a reluctance to leave his country, demonstrated in the earlier years of his rule. The supposed visit to China is thought to be Kim's opportunity to share his conclusions on his meeting last week with US President Donald Trump with the Chinese government.