Bavaria’s CSU gives Merkel 2 weeks to reach EU deal on migrants

Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) on Monday gave German Chancellor Angela Merkel two weeks to reach a European deal on migrants before they would demand immigration curbs, Reuters reports. The move could potentially fracture the chancellor’s governing coalition. The CSU leadership agreed on Monday to delay the introduction of an entry ban for refugees who have already registered in other EU countries until after a June 28-29 European Union summit. This would allow Merkel time to reach a multilateral deal. Merkel opposes any unilateral move by German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who is also CSU chairman, that would reverse her 2015 open-door policy on migrants and undermine her authority.