S. Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Russia this week – official

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will pay a three-day state visit to Russia later this week to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Yonhap reported a presidential administration official as saying on Monday. The meeting will be held on Thursday, according to the report. It will be Moon Jae-in’s first visit to the Russian capital since he was elected in May 2017 and the first state visit by a South Korean president to Russia since 1999, TASS said. “Russia has been making significant contribution to efforts to denuclearize North Korea while it has also played a significant role in pressuring the North, considering its economic relationship with North Korea,” the official in Seoul was quoted as saying.