Turkish soldiers deployed in Syria’s Manbij – PM

Turkish troops have begun carrying out duties in the northern Syrian town of Manbij, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday, according to NTV. The broadcaster earlier cited local sources as saying Turkish soldiers had entered the outskirts of Manbij. The move is part of a deal agreed with the United States. Earlier this month, Ankara and Washington endorsed a roadmap for the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from Manbij and the deployment of Turkish and US forces in the region to secure the area.