EU extends sanctions against Russia for a year over Crimea

The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia for a year over Crimea, AP reported. The EU said in a statement on Monday that it “remains firmly committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” The sanctions are now set to run until June 23, 2019, and apply to EU citizens and companies. The measures ban the import of products from Crimea and Sevastopol, halt any European investment or real estate purchases and prevent cruise ships from stopping there. The sanctions also ban the export of some goods and technologies that could be used for transport, telecommunications or in the energy sector – particularly oil, gas or mineral exploration.