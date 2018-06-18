Bus strikes Dutch concert-goers, kills 1, wounds 3

A van struck four people at a Dutch concert in the early hours of Monday morning, killing one and injuring three, hours after R&B artist Bruno Mars performed, according to police. The vehicle drove away from the scene and is being searched for. Other media reports describe the vehicle as a small white bus. The incident took place at the PinkPop concert, a popular festival being held in Limburg province in the south of the Netherlands, Reuters reports. An alert service sent by emergency authorities to cell phones in the area advised people to be on the alert for a Fiat Doblo with the number 257 as part of its license plate. Bruno Mars was the headline act, closing the three-day concert on Sunday night, hours before the incident took place.