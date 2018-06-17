At least 31 killed in suspected Boko Haram attack in Nigeria

At least 31 people were killed and “some” injured in a militant attack on the town of Damboa in the northeast Nigerian state of Borno early on Saturday, the local militias said. “There were two suicide attacks and rocket-propelled grenade explosions,” militia leader Babakura Kolo told AFP of the incident. The militants targeted people returning from Eid festival, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Kolo said, putting the blame of the attack on Islamic State-affiliated jihadist group, Boko Haram. A government source told AFP that the death toll is likely to rise as many of the wounded were unlikely to survive.